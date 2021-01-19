DCM Shriram Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,136.75 crore, down 1.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,136.75 crore in December 2020 down 1.33% from Rs. 2,165.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 251.72 crore in December 2020 up 31.49% from Rs. 191.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 416.40 crore in December 2020 up 28.4% from Rs. 324.29 crore in December 2019.

DCM Shriram EPS has increased to Rs. 16.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.28 in December 2019.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 400.15 on January 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 17.74% returns over the last 6 months and -3.37% over the last 12 months.