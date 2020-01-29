DCM Shriram Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,165.59 crore, up 3.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,165.59 crore in December 2019 up 3.63% from Rs. 2,089.73 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 191.44 crore in December 2019 down 14.5% from Rs. 223.90 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 324.29 crore in December 2019 down 9.12% from Rs. 356.82 crore in December 2018.

DCM Shriram EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.28 in December 2019 from Rs. 14.31 in December 2018.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 386.05 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)