DCM Shriram Q1 profit up 1% to Rs 221 cr; total income down 7% to Rs 1,927 cr

DCM Shriram, which is engaged in chemicals, sugar, seeds and fertiliser businesses, on July 23 reported a marginal increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 221.07 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 218.34 crore in the year-ago period, DCM Shriram said in a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to Rs 1,926.60 crore during April-June quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 2,077.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

DCM Shriram had posted a net profit of Rs 905.50 crore with a turnover of Rs 7,858.78 crore during the last financial year.