App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 05:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

DCM Shriram Q1 profit up 1% to Rs 221 cr; total income down 7% to Rs 1,927 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 218.34 crore in the year-ago period, DCM Shriram said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

DCM Shriram, which is engaged in chemicals, sugar, seeds and fertiliser businesses, on July 23 reported a marginal increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 221.07 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 218.34 crore in the year-ago period, DCM Shriram said in a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to Rs 1,926.60 crore during April-June quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 2,077.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Close
DCM Shriram had posted a net profit of Rs 905.50 crore with a turnover of Rs 7,858.78 crore during the last financial year.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 05:05 pm

tags #Business #DCM Shriram #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.