you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

DCM Shriram Q1 profit down 6% at Rs 218 cr, income up marginally

Total income from operations, however, rose marginally to Rs 2,077.66 crore during April-June period of 2018-19 fiscal from Rs 2,065.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

DCM Shriram today reported 6 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 218.34 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 233.47 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income from operations, however, rose marginally to Rs 2,077.66 crore during April-June period of 2018-19 fiscal from Rs 2,065.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

"Margin and working capital pressures in sugar business led to PAT going down by 6.5 per cent," the company said in a statement.

The company's finance cost increased to Rs 35 crore from Rs 24 crore during the period under review. The gross debt as on June 30, 2018 stood at Rs 1,035 crore against Rs 817 crore as on June 30, 2017.

The national capital-based DCM Shriram is engaged in various businesses including chloro-vinyl, sugar, fertilisers, seeds, cement and Fenesta window system.

The company's chairman and senior MD Ajay Shriram said: "The company has reported another quarter of satisfactory performance. We have been consistently pursuing initiatives to strengthen all our businesses. The company has been continuously investing to increase volumes, enhance competitiveness and strengthen the integration."

These steps would improve the company's returns profile and provide continuous growth, he added.

"We have achieved full utilisation of expanded chlor-alkali capacity. The plans to further expand capacity are progressing well and will become operational in phases during October 18 to September 19," said Vikram Shriram, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, DCM Shriram.

The new power plant would be commissioned in October 2019 and this will reduce power costs," Vikram said.

"We are working to increase captive chlorine consumption - commissioning of aluminium chloride plant in Q2'19 is a step in this direction. In sugar business, we are further enhancing integration with additional power and distillery capacity to be commissioned in phases over next 18 months. This will provide stability to sugar business," he said.

DCM Shriram said it is strengthening product portfolio in bioseed, farm solutions and fenesta business to achieve sustained growth in these businesses.

"With healthy cash generation and strong balance sheet, we will continue with our plan to strengthen our businesses and achieve earnings growth higher than the industry average," said Vikram.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 03:10 pm

tags #DCM Shriram #earnings #Results

