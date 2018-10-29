DCM Shriram Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 415.34 crore, down 2.8% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 415.34 crore in September 2018 down 2.8% from Rs. 427.31 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.70 crore in September 2018 up 15.96% from Rs. 21.30 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.28 crore in September 2018 up 2.68% from Rs. 42.15 crore in September 2017.

DCM Shriram Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 14.20 in September 2018 from Rs. 12.24 in September 2017.

DCM Shriram Ind shares closed at 200.10 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given 3.06% returns over the last 6 months and -41.03% over the last 12 months.