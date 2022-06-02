 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DCM Shriram Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 653.93 crore, up 26.81% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 653.93 crore in March 2022 up 26.81% from Rs. 515.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.22 crore in March 2022 down 23.45% from Rs. 21.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.16 crore in March 2022 down 18.74% from Rs. 49.42 crore in March 2021.

DCM Shriram Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.18 in March 2021.

DCM Shriram Ind shares closed at 89.65 on June 01, 2022 (NSE)

DCM Shriram Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 647.72 519.44 515.67
Other Operating Income 6.21 -- --
Total Income From Operations 653.93 519.44 515.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 426.16 332.27 404.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 46.39 54.70 41.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.66 -65.95 -121.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.91 44.43 43.38
Depreciation 8.95 8.45 7.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 120.58 113.59 105.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.60 31.95 35.40
Other Income 3.61 10.14 6.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.21 42.09 42.25
Interest 9.87 7.84 10.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.34 34.25 32.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.34 34.25 32.07
Tax 5.12 10.07 10.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.22 24.18 21.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.22 24.18 21.19
Equity Share Capital 17.40 17.40 17.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 2.78 12.18
Diluted EPS 1.86 2.78 12.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 2.78 12.18
Diluted EPS 1.86 2.78 12.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:00 am
