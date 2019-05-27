DCM Shriram Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 405.46 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 405.46 crore in March 2019 up 7.69% from Rs. 376.50 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.59 crore in March 2019 up 151.31% from Rs. 18.69 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.70 crore in March 2019 up 273.02% from Rs. 18.90 crore in March 2018.

DCM Shriram Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.51 in March 2019 from Rs. 10.74 in March 2018.

DCM Shriram Ind shares closed at 209.55 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 11.46% returns over the last 6 months and 12.78% over the last 12 months.