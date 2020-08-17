172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|dcm-shriram-ind-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-400-68-crore-up-0-64-y-o-y-5714371.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 11:56 AM IST

DCM Shriram Ind Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 400.68 crore, up 0.64% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 400.68 crore in June 2020 up 0.64% from Rs. 398.15 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.94 crore in June 2020 down 70.37% from Rs. 16.67 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.42 crore in June 2020 down 36.23% from Rs. 41.43 crore in June 2019.

DCM Shriram Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.84 in June 2020 from Rs. 9.58 in June 2019.

DCM Shriram Ind shares closed at 151.70 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.55% returns over the last 6 months and -0.82% over the last 12 months.

DCM Shriram Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations380.14431.68393.52
Other Operating Income20.5430.804.63
Total Income From Operations400.68462.48398.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials285.90415.20217.67
Purchase of Traded Goods19.8833.0658.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.34-149.16-36.50
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost33.8838.5234.18
Depreciation7.7010.595.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses53.3686.5887.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.3027.6931.64
Other Income3.428.794.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.7236.4835.83
Interest10.8610.9710.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.8625.5125.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.8625.5125.27
Tax2.92-1.888.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.9427.3916.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.9427.3916.67
Equity Share Capital17.4017.4017.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.8415.749.58
Diluted EPS2.8415.749.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.8415.749.58
Diluted EPS2.8415.749.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:33 am

tags #DCM Shriram Ind #DCM Shriram Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar

