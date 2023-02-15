DCM Shriram Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 574.33 crore, up 10.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 574.33 crore in December 2022 up 10.57% from Rs. 519.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.03 crore in December 2022 down 54.38% from Rs. 24.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.49 crore in December 2022 down 35.71% from Rs. 50.54 crore in December 2021.

DCM Shriram Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.78 in December 2021.

DCM Shriram Ind shares closed at 72.00 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.92% returns over the last 6 months and -26.12% over the last 12 months.