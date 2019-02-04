DCM Shriram Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 403.65 crore, down 5.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 403.65 crore in December 2018 down 5.79% from Rs. 428.44 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.03 crore in December 2018 down 28.34% from Rs. 22.37 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.56 crore in December 2018 down 57.38% from Rs. 36.51 crore in December 2017.

DCM Shriram Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.21 in December 2018 from Rs. 12.86 in December 2017.

DCM Shriram Ind shares closed at 182.80 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given 22.68% returns over the last 6 months and -29.26% over the last 12 months.