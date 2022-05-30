DCM Shriram Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 653.93 crore, up 26.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 653.93 crore in March 2022 up 26.81% from Rs. 515.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.20 crore in March 2022 down 16.97% from Rs. 19.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.28 crore in March 2022 down 18.79% from Rs. 49.60 crore in March 2021.

DCM Shriram Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.21 in March 2021.

DCM Shriram Ind shares closed at 87.10 on May 30, 2022 (NSE)