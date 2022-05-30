English
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India's Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    DCM Shriram Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 653.93 crore, up 26.81% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 653.93 crore in March 2022 up 26.81% from Rs. 515.67 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.20 crore in March 2022 down 16.97% from Rs. 19.51 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.28 crore in March 2022 down 18.79% from Rs. 49.60 crore in March 2021.

    DCM Shriram Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.21 in March 2021.

    DCM Shriram Ind shares closed at 87.10 on May 30, 2022 (NSE)

    DCM Shriram Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations647.72519.44515.67
    Other Operating Income6.21----
    Total Income From Operations653.93519.44515.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials426.16332.27404.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods46.3954.7041.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.65-65.95-121.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.9044.4343.38
    Depreciation8.958.457.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses120.61113.83105.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.5731.7135.40
    Other Income3.7610.297.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.3342.0042.43
    Interest9.877.8410.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.4634.1632.25
    Exceptional Items-----2.29
    P/L Before Tax21.4634.1629.96
    Tax5.1310.1410.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.3324.0219.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.3324.0219.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.130.17--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.2024.1919.51
    Equity Share Capital17.4017.4017.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.862.7811.21
    Diluted EPS1.862.7811.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.862.7811.21
    Diluted EPS1.862.7811.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #DCM Shriram Ind #DCM Shriram Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
    first published: May 30, 2022 07:17 pm
