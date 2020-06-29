DCM Shriram Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 462.48 crore, up 14.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 462.48 crore in March 2020 up 14.06% from Rs. 405.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.98 crore in March 2020 up 168.39% from Rs. 9.68 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.25 crore in March 2020 up 43.53% from Rs. 32.92 crore in March 2019.

DCM Shriram Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 14.93 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.56 in March 2019.

DCM Shriram Ind shares closed at 128.45 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -14.40% returns over the last 6 months and -30.55% over the last 12 months.