    DCM Shriram Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 522.45 crore, down 26.33% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 522.45 crore in June 2023 down 26.33% from Rs. 709.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.08 crore in June 2023 up 65.42% from Rs. 16.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.13 crore in June 2023 up 43.18% from Rs. 44.09 crore in June 2022.

    DCM Shriram Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.88 in June 2022.

    DCM Shriram Ind shares closed at 137.25 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 91.02% returns over the last 6 months and 75.18% over the last 12 months.

    DCM Shriram Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations522.45527.95702.46
    Other Operating Income--6.776.71
    Total Income From Operations522.45534.72709.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials265.05442.09324.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods44.5642.1965.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.64-158.31130.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.5048.3543.43
    Depreciation9.539.158.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses99.92101.92103.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.2549.3332.87
    Other Income5.356.862.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.6056.1935.26
    Interest11.308.2110.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.3047.9824.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.3047.9824.77
    Tax14.4416.638.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.8631.3516.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.8631.3516.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.780.180.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.0831.5316.37
    Equity Share Capital17.4017.4017.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.113.621.88
    Diluted EPS3.113.621.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.113.621.88
    Diluted EPS3.113.621.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023

