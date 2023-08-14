DCM Shriram Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 522.45 crore, down 26.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 522.45 crore in June 2023 down 26.33% from Rs. 709.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.08 crore in June 2023 up 65.42% from Rs. 16.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.13 crore in June 2023 up 43.18% from Rs. 44.09 crore in June 2022.

DCM Shriram Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.88 in June 2022.

DCM Shriram Ind shares closed at 137.25 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 91.02% returns over the last 6 months and 75.18% over the last 12 months.