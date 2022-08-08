DCM Shriram Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 709.17 crore, up 53.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 709.17 crore in June 2022 up 53.5% from Rs. 462.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.37 crore in June 2022 up 24.02% from Rs. 13.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.09 crore in June 2022 up 13.87% from Rs. 38.72 crore in June 2021.

DCM Shriram Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.59 in June 2021.

DCM Shriram Ind shares closed at 78.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.08% returns over the last 6 months