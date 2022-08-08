 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DCM Shriram Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 709.17 crore, up 53.5% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 709.17 crore in June 2022 up 53.5% from Rs. 462.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.37 crore in June 2022 up 24.02% from Rs. 13.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.09 crore in June 2022 up 13.87% from Rs. 38.72 crore in June 2021.

DCM Shriram Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.59 in June 2021.

DCM Shriram Ind shares closed at 78.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.08% returns over the last 6 months

DCM Shriram Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 702.46 647.72 462.01
Other Operating Income 6.71 6.21 --
Total Income From Operations 709.17 653.93 462.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 324.61 426.16 298.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 65.19 46.39 50.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 130.83 -15.65 -52.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.43 39.90 40.23
Depreciation 8.83 8.95 7.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 103.41 120.61 91.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.87 27.57 26.93
Other Income 2.39 3.76 4.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.26 31.33 31.21
Interest 10.49 9.87 11.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.77 21.46 19.50
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.15
P/L Before Tax 24.77 21.46 19.65
Tax 8.46 5.13 6.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.31 16.33 13.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.31 16.33 13.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.06 -0.13 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.37 16.20 13.20
Equity Share Capital 17.40 17.40 17.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.88 1.86 7.59
Diluted EPS 1.88 1.86 7.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.88 1.86 7.59
Diluted EPS 1.88 1.86 7.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:33 pm
