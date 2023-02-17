 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

DCM Shriram Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 574.33 crore, up 10.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 574.33 crore in December 2022 up 10.57% from Rs. 519.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.32 crore in December 2022 down 53.2% from Rs. 24.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.64 crore in December 2022 down 35.3% from Rs. 50.45 crore in December 2021.

DCM Shriram Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 570.22 532.70 519.44
Other Operating Income 4.11 -- --
Total Income From Operations 574.33 532.70 519.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 376.87 162.32 332.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 65.68 68.43 54.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -42.26 103.40 -65.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.02 51.58 44.43
Depreciation 9.00 8.93 8.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 103.55 132.14 113.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.47 5.90 31.71
Other Income 5.17 3.09 10.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.64 8.99 42.00
Interest 6.90 7.94 7.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.74 1.05 34.16
Exceptional Items -- -0.08 --
P/L Before Tax 16.74 0.97 34.16
Tax 5.66 0.04 10.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.08 0.93 24.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.08 0.93 24.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.24 -- 0.17
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.32 0.93 24.19
Equity Share Capital 17.40 17.40 17.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.30 0.11 2.78
Diluted EPS 1.30 0.11 2.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.30 0.11 2.78
Diluted EPS 1.30 0.11 2.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited