DCM Shriram Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 574.33 crore, up 10.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 574.33 crore in December 2022 up 10.57% from Rs. 519.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.32 crore in December 2022 down 53.2% from Rs. 24.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.64 crore in December 2022 down 35.3% from Rs. 50.45 crore in December 2021.