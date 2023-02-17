English
    DCM Shriram Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 574.33 crore, up 10.57% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 574.33 crore in December 2022 up 10.57% from Rs. 519.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.32 crore in December 2022 down 53.2% from Rs. 24.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.64 crore in December 2022 down 35.3% from Rs. 50.45 crore in December 2021.

    DCM Shriram Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.78 in December 2021.

    DCM Shriram Ind shares closed at 71.20 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.95% returns over the last 6 months and -32.48% over the last 12 months.

    DCM Shriram Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations570.22532.70519.44
    Other Operating Income4.11----
    Total Income From Operations574.33532.70519.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials376.87162.32332.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods65.6868.4354.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-42.26103.40-65.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.0251.5844.43
    Depreciation9.008.938.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.55132.14113.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.475.9031.71
    Other Income5.173.0910.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.648.9942.00
    Interest6.907.947.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.741.0534.16
    Exceptional Items---0.08--
    P/L Before Tax16.740.9734.16
    Tax5.660.0410.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.080.9324.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.080.9324.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.24--0.17
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.320.9324.19
    Equity Share Capital17.4017.4017.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.300.112.78
    Diluted EPS1.300.112.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.300.112.78
    Diluted EPS1.300.112.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DCM Shriram Ind #DCM Shriram Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:44 am