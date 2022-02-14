DCM Shriram Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 519.44 crore, up 5.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 519.44 crore in December 2021 up 5.78% from Rs. 491.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.19 crore in December 2021 up 54.57% from Rs. 15.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.45 crore in December 2021 up 27.88% from Rs. 39.45 crore in December 2020.

DCM Shriram Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.78 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.00 in December 2020.

DCM Shriram Ind shares closed at 106.95 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)