DCM Shriram Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 491.08 crore, down 9.5% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 05:46 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 491.08 crore in December 2020 down 9.5% from Rs. 542.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.65 crore in December 2020 down 38.31% from Rs. 25.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.45 crore in December 2020 up 104.19% from Rs. 19.32 crore in December 2019.

DCM Shriram Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 14.58 in December 2019.

DCM Shriram Ind shares closed at 192.85 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)

DCM Shriram Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations491.08535.58542.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations491.08535.58542.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials288.9288.66278.88
Purchase of Traded Goods35.5750.8454.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.79222.0466.56
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost37.7232.4836.33
Depreciation7.237.065.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses92.7589.9992.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.1044.518.10
Other Income4.122.415.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.2246.9213.43
Interest8.929.789.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.3037.144.17
Exceptional Items0.060.08--
P/L Before Tax23.3637.224.17
Tax7.7112.71-21.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.6524.5125.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.6524.5125.32
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.6524.5125.37
Equity Share Capital17.4017.4017.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.0014.0914.58
Diluted EPS9.0014.0914.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.0014.0914.58
Diluted EPS9.0014.0914.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #DCM Shriram Ind #DCM Shriram Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
first published: Feb 16, 2021 05:41 pm

