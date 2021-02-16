DCM Shriram Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 491.08 crore, down 9.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 491.08 crore in December 2020 down 9.5% from Rs. 542.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.65 crore in December 2020 down 38.31% from Rs. 25.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.45 crore in December 2020 up 104.19% from Rs. 19.32 crore in December 2019.

DCM Shriram Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 14.58 in December 2019.

DCM Shriram Ind shares closed at 192.85 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)