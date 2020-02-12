DCM Shriram Ind Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 542.64 crore, up 34.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 542.64 crore in December 2019 up 34.43% from Rs. 403.65 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.37 crore in December 2019 up 54.41% from Rs. 16.43 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.32 crore in December 2019 up 22.51% from Rs. 15.77 crore in December 2018.

DCM Shriram Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 14.58 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

DCM Shriram Ind shares closed at 172.40 on February 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given 16.60% returns over the last 6 months and 3.11% over the last 12 months.