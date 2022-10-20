 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DCM Shriram Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,739.72 crore, up 25.82% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,739.72 crore in September 2022 up 25.82% from Rs. 2,177.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.12 crore in September 2022 down 19.17% from Rs. 158.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 302.37 crore in September 2022 down 2.85% from Rs. 311.23 crore in September 2021.

DCM Shriram EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.16 in September 2021.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 1,109.10 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.27% returns over the last 6 months and -5.62% over the last 12 months.

DCM Shriram
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,728.78 2,971.83 2,177.53
Other Operating Income 10.94 -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,739.72 2,971.83 2,177.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 778.25 767.08 458.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 220.85 249.59 164.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 451.98 366.18 446.71
Power & Fuel 514.70 -- --
Employees Cost 221.23 213.27 192.69
Depreciation 62.96 60.69 59.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 282.75 939.71 624.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 207.00 375.31 230.77
Other Income 32.41 28.07 21.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 239.41 403.38 251.85
Interest 11.42 16.73 23.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 227.99 386.65 228.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 227.99 386.65 228.60
Tax 99.87 132.69 70.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 128.12 253.96 157.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 128.12 253.96 157.87
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 128.12 253.96 158.50
Equity Share Capital 31.35 31.35 31.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.22 16.29 10.16
Diluted EPS 8.22 16.29 10.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.17 16.29 10.16
Diluted EPS 8.22 16.29 10.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:44 am
