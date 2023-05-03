DCM Shriram Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,720.03 crore, down 2.71% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,702.20 3,207.14 2,778.16 Other Operating Income 17.83 28.68 17.65 Total Income From Operations 2,720.03 3,235.82 2,795.81 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,784.61 1,454.18 1,673.69 Purchase of Traded Goods 117.73 301.83 120.86 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -669.62 -148.54 -589.17 Power & Fuel 558.56 511.92 456.12 Employees Cost 230.91 225.23 196.68 Depreciation 70.88 65.63 60.82 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 351.62 336.96 303.06 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 275.34 488.61 573.75 Other Income 25.79 33.41 28.37 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 301.13 522.02 602.12 Interest 11.90 12.76 17.45 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 289.23 509.26 584.67 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 289.23 509.26 584.67 Tax 102.56 167.17 183.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 186.67 342.09 401.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 186.67 342.09 401.19 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 186.67 342.09 401.19 Equity Share Capital 31.35 31.35 31.35 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.97 21.94 25.73 Diluted EPS 11.97 21.94 25.73 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.97 21.94 25.73 Diluted EPS 11.97 21.94 25.73 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited