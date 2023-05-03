DCM Shriram Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,720.03 crore, down 2.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram are:Net Sales at Rs 2,720.03 crore in March 2023 down 2.71% from Rs. 2,795.81 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 186.67 crore in March 2023 down 53.47% from Rs. 401.19 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 372.01 crore in March 2023 down 43.88% from Rs. 662.94 crore in March 2022.
DCM Shriram EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.73 in March 2022.
|DCM Shriram shares closed at 819.35 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.76% returns over the last 6 months and -31.26% over the last 12 months.
|DCM Shriram
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,702.20
|3,207.14
|2,778.16
|Other Operating Income
|17.83
|28.68
|17.65
|Total Income From Operations
|2,720.03
|3,235.82
|2,795.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,784.61
|1,454.18
|1,673.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|117.73
|301.83
|120.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-669.62
|-148.54
|-589.17
|Power & Fuel
|558.56
|511.92
|456.12
|Employees Cost
|230.91
|225.23
|196.68
|Depreciation
|70.88
|65.63
|60.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|351.62
|336.96
|303.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|275.34
|488.61
|573.75
|Other Income
|25.79
|33.41
|28.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|301.13
|522.02
|602.12
|Interest
|11.90
|12.76
|17.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|289.23
|509.26
|584.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|289.23
|509.26
|584.67
|Tax
|102.56
|167.17
|183.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|186.67
|342.09
|401.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|186.67
|342.09
|401.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|186.67
|342.09
|401.19
|Equity Share Capital
|31.35
|31.35
|31.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.97
|21.94
|25.73
|Diluted EPS
|11.97
|21.94
|25.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.97
|21.94
|25.73
|Diluted EPS
|11.97
|21.94
|25.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited