DCM Shriram Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,795.81 crore, up 27.63% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,795.81 crore in March 2022 up 27.63% from Rs. 2,190.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 401.19 crore in March 2022 up 73.14% from Rs. 231.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 662.94 crore in March 2022 up 69.3% from Rs. 391.57 crore in March 2021.

DCM Shriram EPS has increased to Rs. 25.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.86 in March 2021.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 1,205.95 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.35% returns over the last 6 months and 71.48% over the last 12 months.

DCM Shriram
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,778.16 2,716.48 2,190.56
Other Operating Income 17.65 13.28 --
Total Income From Operations 2,795.81 2,729.76 2,190.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,673.69 1,282.03 1,374.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 120.86 327.50 95.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -589.17 -422.50 -358.44
Power & Fuel 456.12 458.89 --
Employees Cost 196.68 201.97 187.50
Depreciation 60.82 60.60 58.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 303.06 293.13 530.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 573.75 528.14 302.34
Other Income 28.37 25.17 30.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 602.12 553.31 333.20
Interest 17.45 17.30 24.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 584.67 536.01 308.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 584.67 536.01 308.50
Tax 183.48 186.44 77.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 401.19 349.57 231.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 401.19 349.57 231.24
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.22 0.48
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 401.19 349.79 231.72
Equity Share Capital 31.35 31.19 31.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.73 22.43 14.86
Diluted EPS 25.73 22.43 14.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.73 22.43 14.86
Diluted EPS 25.73 22.43 14.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 6, 2022 02:11 pm
