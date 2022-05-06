DCM Shriram Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,795.81 crore, up 27.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,795.81 crore in March 2022 up 27.63% from Rs. 2,190.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 401.19 crore in March 2022 up 73.14% from Rs. 231.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 662.94 crore in March 2022 up 69.3% from Rs. 391.57 crore in March 2021.

DCM Shriram EPS has increased to Rs. 25.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.86 in March 2021.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 1,205.95 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.35% returns over the last 6 months and 71.48% over the last 12 months.