English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DCM Shriram Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,795.81 crore, up 27.63% Y-o-Y

    May 06, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,795.81 crore in March 2022 up 27.63% from Rs. 2,190.56 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 401.19 crore in March 2022 up 73.14% from Rs. 231.72 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 662.94 crore in March 2022 up 69.3% from Rs. 391.57 crore in March 2021.

    DCM Shriram EPS has increased to Rs. 25.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.86 in March 2021.

    Close

    DCM Shriram shares closed at 1,205.95 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.35% returns over the last 6 months and 71.48% over the last 12 months.

    DCM Shriram
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,778.162,716.482,190.56
    Other Operating Income17.6513.28--
    Total Income From Operations2,795.812,729.762,190.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,673.691,282.031,374.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods120.86327.5095.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-589.17-422.50-358.44
    Power & Fuel456.12458.89--
    Employees Cost196.68201.97187.50
    Depreciation60.8260.6058.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses303.06293.13530.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax573.75528.14302.34
    Other Income28.3725.1730.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax602.12553.31333.20
    Interest17.4517.3024.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax584.67536.01308.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax584.67536.01308.50
    Tax183.48186.4477.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities401.19349.57231.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period401.19349.57231.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.220.48
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates401.19349.79231.72
    Equity Share Capital31.3531.1931.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.7322.4314.86
    Diluted EPS25.7322.4314.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.7322.4314.86
    Diluted EPS25.7322.4314.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #DCM Shriram #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 6, 2022 02:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.