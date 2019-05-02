DCM Shriram Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,887.92 crore, up 20.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,887.92 crore in March 2019 up 20.55% from Rs. 1,566.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 292.81 crore in March 2019 up 477.42% from Rs. 50.71 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 438.90 crore in March 2019 up 360.06% from Rs. 95.40 crore in March 2018.

DCM Shriram EPS has increased to Rs. 18.67 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.12 in March 2018.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 434.95 on April 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.63% returns over the last 6 months and 30.81% over the last 12 months.