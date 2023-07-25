English
    DCM Shriram Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,780.14 crore, down 2.5% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,780.14 crore in June 2023 down 2.5% from Rs. 2,851.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.58 crore in June 2023 down 77.72% from Rs. 253.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.38 crore in June 2023 down 60.48% from Rs. 464.07 crore in June 2022.

    DCM Shriram EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.29 in June 2022.

    DCM Shriram shares closed at 897.60 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.12% returns over the last 6 months and -6.67% over the last 12 months.

    DCM Shriram
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,767.832,702.202,841.21
    Other Operating Income12.3117.8310.20
    Total Income From Operations2,780.142,720.032,851.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,055.781,784.61767.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods242.96117.73249.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks249.39-669.62366.18
    Power & Fuel494.61558.56508.80
    Employees Cost242.97230.91213.27
    Depreciation72.0170.8860.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses328.41351.62310.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.01275.34375.31
    Other Income17.3625.7928.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.37301.13403.38
    Interest25.3711.9016.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax86.00289.23386.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax86.00289.23386.65
    Tax29.42102.56132.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.58186.67253.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.58186.67253.96
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.58186.67253.96
    Equity Share Capital31.1931.3531.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.6311.9716.29
    Diluted EPS3.6311.9716.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.6311.9716.29
    Diluted EPS3.6311.9716.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DCM Shriram #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

