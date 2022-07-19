 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DCM Shriram Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,971.83 crore, up 51.85% Y-o-Y

Jul 19, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,971.83 crore in June 2022 up 51.85% from Rs. 1,957.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 253.96 crore in June 2022 up 60.87% from Rs. 157.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 464.07 crore in June 2022 up 54.58% from Rs. 300.22 crore in June 2021.

DCM Shriram EPS has increased to Rs. 16.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.12 in June 2021.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 997.80 on July 18, 2022 (NSE)

DCM Shriram
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,971.83 2,778.16 1,942.92
Other Operating Income -- 17.65 14.14
Total Income From Operations 2,971.83 2,795.81 1,957.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 767.08 1,673.69 541.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 249.59 120.86 243.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 366.18 -589.17 188.07
Power & Fuel -- 456.12 276.79
Employees Cost 213.27 196.68 191.95
Depreciation 60.69 60.82 57.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 939.71 303.06 231.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 375.31 573.75 225.79
Other Income 28.07 28.37 17.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 403.38 602.12 243.07
Interest 16.73 17.45 27.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 386.65 584.67 215.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 386.65 584.67 215.70
Tax 132.69 183.48 58.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 253.96 401.19 157.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 253.96 401.19 157.50
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.37
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 253.96 401.19 157.87
Equity Share Capital 31.35 31.35 31.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.29 25.73 10.12
Diluted EPS 16.29 25.73 10.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.29 25.73 10.12
Diluted EPS 16.29 25.73 10.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
