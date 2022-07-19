English
    DCM Shriram Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,971.83 crore, up 51.85% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,971.83 crore in June 2022 up 51.85% from Rs. 1,957.06 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 253.96 crore in June 2022 up 60.87% from Rs. 157.87 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 464.07 crore in June 2022 up 54.58% from Rs. 300.22 crore in June 2021.

    DCM Shriram EPS has increased to Rs. 16.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.12 in June 2021.

    DCM Shriram shares closed at 997.80 on July 18, 2022 (NSE)

    DCM Shriram
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,971.832,778.161,942.92
    Other Operating Income--17.6514.14
    Total Income From Operations2,971.832,795.811,957.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials767.081,673.69541.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods249.59120.86243.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks366.18-589.17188.07
    Power & Fuel--456.12276.79
    Employees Cost213.27196.68191.95
    Depreciation60.6960.8257.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses939.71303.06231.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax375.31573.75225.79
    Other Income28.0728.3717.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax403.38602.12243.07
    Interest16.7317.4527.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax386.65584.67215.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax386.65584.67215.70
    Tax132.69183.4858.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities253.96401.19157.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period253.96401.19157.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.37
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates253.96401.19157.87
    Equity Share Capital31.3531.3531.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.2925.7310.12
    Diluted EPS16.2925.7310.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.2925.7310.12
    Diluted EPS16.2925.7310.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DCM Shriram #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 06:00 pm
