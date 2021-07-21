DCM Shriram Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,957.06 crore, up 2.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,957.06 crore in June 2021 up 2.36% from Rs. 1,911.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 157.87 crore in June 2021 up 128.47% from Rs. 69.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 300.22 crore in June 2021 up 56.1% from Rs. 192.33 crore in June 2020.

DCM Shriram EPS has increased to Rs. 10.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.43 in June 2020.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 1,054.45 on July 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 151.54% returns over the last 6 months and 210.27% over the last 12 months.