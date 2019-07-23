DCM Shriram Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,902.45 crore, down 8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,902.45 crore in June 2019 down 8% from Rs. 2,067.90 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 221.07 crore in June 2019 up 1.25% from Rs. 218.34 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 374.04 crore in June 2019 up 7.72% from Rs. 347.22 crore in June 2018.

DCM Shriram EPS has increased to Rs. 14.18 in June 2019 from Rs. 13.44 in June 2018.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 495.30 on July 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 47.19% returns over the last 6 months and 47.06% over the last 12 months.