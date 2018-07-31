DCM Shriram consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,067.90 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,061.77 1,550.69 1,941.26 Other Operating Income 6.13 15.37 4.70 Total Income From Operations 2,067.90 1,566.06 1,945.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 906.75 1,165.34 465.30 Purchase of Traded Goods 231.85 163.92 259.51 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -54.18 -471.87 388.30 Power & Fuel 245.65 246.33 218.72 Employees Cost 163.88 154.95 145.83 Depreciation 36.41 36.64 31.53 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 236.49 221.89 138.86 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 301.05 48.86 297.91 Other Income 9.76 9.90 12.96 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 310.81 58.76 310.87 Interest 35.48 20.42 24.17 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 275.33 38.34 286.70 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 275.33 38.34 286.70 Tax 57.49 -11.66 52.85 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 217.84 50.00 233.85 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 217.84 50.00 233.85 Minority Interest 0.13 0.37 0.20 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.37 0.34 -0.58 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 218.34 50.71 233.47 Equity Share Capital 32.48 32.48 32.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.44 3.12 14.37 Diluted EPS 13.44 3.12 14.37 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.44 3.12 14.37 Diluted EPS 13.44 3.12 14.37 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited