    DCM Shriram Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,235.82 crore, up 18.54% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,235.82 crore in December 2022 up 18.54% from Rs. 2,729.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 342.09 crore in December 2022 down 2.2% from Rs. 349.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 587.65 crore in December 2022 down 4.28% from Rs. 613.91 crore in December 2021.

    DCM Shriram EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 22.43 in December 2021.

    DCM Shriram shares closed at 898.15 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.77% returns over the last 6 months and -16.67% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,207.142,728.782,716.48
    Other Operating Income28.6810.9413.28
    Total Income From Operations3,235.822,739.722,729.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,454.18778.251,282.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods301.83220.85327.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-148.54451.98-422.50
    Power & Fuel511.92514.70458.89
    Employees Cost225.23221.23201.97
    Depreciation65.6362.9660.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses336.96282.75293.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax488.61207.00528.14
    Other Income33.4132.4125.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax522.02239.41553.31
    Interest12.7611.4217.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax509.26227.99536.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax509.26227.99536.01
    Tax167.1799.87186.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities342.09128.12349.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period342.09128.12349.57
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.22
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates342.09128.12349.79
    Equity Share Capital31.3531.3531.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.948.2222.43
    Diluted EPS21.948.2222.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.948.1722.43
    Diluted EPS21.948.2222.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 23, 2023