    DCM Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.71 crore, up 6.11% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.71 crore in September 2022 up 6.11% from Rs. 16.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.71 crore in September 2022 down 15.7% from Rs. 7.96 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.43 crore in September 2022 down 12.91% from Rs. 9.68 crore in September 2021.

    DCM EPS has increased to Rs. 3.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.52 in September 2021.

    DCM shares closed at 77.95 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.52% returns over the last 6 months and -23.50% over the last 12 months.

    DCM
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.7117.8816.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.7117.8816.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.1710.0710.14
    Depreciation1.751.862.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.067.095.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.27-1.14-1.24
    Other Income7.952.058.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.680.917.62
    Interest-0.401.602.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.08-0.695.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.08-0.695.62
    Tax0.660.570.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.42-1.265.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.42-1.265.53
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.290.542.43
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.71-0.727.96
    Equity Share Capital18.6818.6818.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.59-0.392.52
    Diluted EPS3.59-0.392.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.59-0.392.52
    Diluted EPS3.59-0.392.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am