DCM Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.07 crore, down 13.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.07 crore in March 2023 down 13.61% from Rs. 19.76 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2023 down 121.1% from Rs. 10.52 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 95.67% from Rs. 13.41 crore in March 2022.
DCM shares closed at 68.86 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.09% returns over the last 6 months and -4.03% over the last 12 months.
|DCM
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.07
|16.79
|19.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.07
|16.79
|19.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.06
|10.00
|9.48
|Depreciation
|1.71
|1.67
|1.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.43
|6.43
|9.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.13
|-1.31
|-1.81
|Other Income
|1.00
|0.76
|13.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|-0.55
|11.48
|Interest
|0.55
|0.44
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.68
|-0.99
|11.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.68
|-0.99
|11.45
|Tax
|0.63
|0.70
|0.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.31
|-1.69
|10.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.31
|-1.69
|10.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.09
|0.25
|-0.14
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.22
|-1.44
|10.52
|Equity Share Capital
|18.68
|18.68
|18.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-0.77
|5.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|-0.77
|5.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-0.77
|5.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|-0.77
|5.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
