    DCM Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.07 crore, down 13.61% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.07 crore in March 2023 down 13.61% from Rs. 19.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2023 down 121.1% from Rs. 10.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 95.67% from Rs. 13.41 crore in March 2022.

    DCM shares closed at 68.86 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.09% returns over the last 6 months and -4.03% over the last 12 months.

    DCM
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.0716.7919.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.0716.7919.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.0610.009.48
    Depreciation1.711.671.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.436.439.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.13-1.31-1.81
    Other Income1.000.7613.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.13-0.5511.48
    Interest0.550.440.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.68-0.9911.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.68-0.9911.45
    Tax0.630.700.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.31-1.6910.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.31-1.6910.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.090.25-0.14
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.22-1.4410.52
    Equity Share Capital18.6818.6818.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.19-0.775.63
    Diluted EPS-1.19-0.775.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.19-0.775.63
    Diluted EPS-1.19-0.775.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DCM #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:52 am