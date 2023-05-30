DCM Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.07 crore, down 13.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.07 crore in March 2023 down 13.61% from Rs. 19.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2023 down 121.1% from Rs. 10.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 95.67% from Rs. 13.41 crore in March 2022.

DCM shares closed at 68.86 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.09% returns over the last 6 months and -4.03% over the last 12 months.