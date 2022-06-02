DCM Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.76 crore, up 43.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.76 crore in March 2022 up 43.08% from Rs. 13.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.52 crore in March 2022 up 3087.88% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.41 crore in March 2022 up 465.82% from Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2021.

DCM EPS has increased to Rs. 5.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2021.

DCM shares closed at 74.15 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.45% returns over the last 6 months and 115.24% over the last 12 months.