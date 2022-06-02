 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DCM Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.76 crore, up 43.08% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.76 crore in March 2022 up 43.08% from Rs. 13.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.52 crore in March 2022 up 3087.88% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.41 crore in March 2022 up 465.82% from Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2021.

DCM EPS has increased to Rs. 5.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2021.

DCM shares closed at 74.15 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.45% returns over the last 6 months and 115.24% over the last 12 months.

DCM
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.76 17.43 13.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.76 17.43 13.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -0.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.41 -- 0.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.48 9.80 10.20
Depreciation 1.93 1.99 2.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.75 6.20 5.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.81 -0.56 -3.77
Other Income 13.29 2.00 3.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.48 1.44 0.09
Interest 0.03 1.96 2.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.45 -0.52 -2.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.45 -0.52 -2.19
Tax 0.79 0.57 -0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.66 -1.09 -2.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.66 -1.09 -2.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.14 1.92 2.33
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.52 0.83 0.33
Equity Share Capital 18.68 18.68 18.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.63 0.44 0.18
Diluted EPS 5.63 0.44 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.63 0.44 0.18
Diluted EPS 5.63 0.44 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #DCM #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
