DCM Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 284.66 crore, up 13.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM are:
Net Sales at Rs 284.66 crore in March 2019 up 13.28% from Rs. 251.28 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.11 crore in March 2019 down 590.29% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2019 down 57.5% from Rs. 16.14 crore in March 2018.
DCM shares closed at 80.15 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.17% returns over the last 6 months and -15.23% over the last 12 months.
|
|DCM
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|284.66
|284.24
|251.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|284.66
|284.24
|251.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|154.99
|160.55
|145.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.11
|-2.69
|-8.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.39
|36.24
|34.40
|Depreciation
|8.22
|8.60
|8.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|76.49
|74.52
|65.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.54
|7.02
|5.51
|Other Income
|2.18
|3.58
|2.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.36
|10.60
|7.58
|Interest
|7.32
|6.50
|6.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.68
|4.10
|1.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.68
|4.10
|1.01
|Tax
|-1.78
|0.90
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.90
|3.20
|0.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.90
|3.20
|0.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.21
|-1.11
|-2.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.11
|2.09
|-1.03
|Equity Share Capital
|18.67
|18.67
|18.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.81
|1.12
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-3.81
|1.12
|-0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.81
|1.12
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-3.81
|1.12
|-0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited