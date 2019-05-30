DCM Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 284.66 crore, up 13.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 284.66 crore in March 2019 up 13.28% from Rs. 251.28 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.11 crore in March 2019 down 590.29% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2019 down 57.5% from Rs. 16.14 crore in March 2018.

DCM shares closed at 80.15 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.17% returns over the last 6 months and -15.23% over the last 12 months.