    DCM Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.87 crore, down 0.06% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.87 crore in June 2023 down 0.06% from Rs. 17.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 up 15.28% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2023 down 38.63% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2022.

    DCM shares closed at 78.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.38% returns over the last 6 months and 70.77% over the last 12 months.

    DCM
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.8717.0717.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.8717.0717.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.70----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.22----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.6510.0610.07
    Depreciation1.291.711.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.047.437.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-2.13-1.14
    Other Income0.441.002.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.41-1.130.91
    Interest0.490.551.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.08-1.68-0.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.08-1.68-0.69
    Tax0.590.630.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.67-2.31-1.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.67-2.31-1.26
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.060.090.54
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.61-2.22-0.72
    Equity Share Capital18.6818.6818.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-1.19-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.33-1.19-0.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-1.19-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.33-1.19-0.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

