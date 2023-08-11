DCM Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.87 crore, down 0.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.87 crore in June 2023 down 0.06% from Rs. 17.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 up 15.28% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2023 down 38.63% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2022.

DCM shares closed at 78.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.38% returns over the last 6 months and 70.77% over the last 12 months.