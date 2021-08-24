DCM Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.89 crore, up 42.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.89 crore in June 2021 up 42.13% from Rs. 11.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.87 crore in June 2021 up 272.54% from Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.51 crore in June 2021 up 2787.04% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2020.

DCM EPS has increased to Rs. 5.81 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.37 in June 2020.

DCM shares closed at 45.70 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 63.21% returns over the last 6 months and 129.07% over the last 12 months.