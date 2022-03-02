DCM Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.43 crore, up 41.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.43 crore in December 2021 up 41.59% from Rs. 12.31 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021 up 113.76% from Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2021 up 1370.37% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

DCM EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.23 in December 2020.

DCM shares closed at 98.15 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 96.69% returns over the last 6 months and 257.56% over the last 12 months.