DCI Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 96.17 crore, up 26.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCI are:Net Sales at Rs 96.17 crore in March 2023 up 26.19% from Rs. 76.21 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2023 up 74.67% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2023 up 71.87% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2022.
DCI EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.96 in March 2022.
|DCI shares closed at 155.05 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.49% returns over the last 6 months and 264.82% over the last 12 months.
|DCI
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|96.17
|83.92
|76.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|96.17
|83.92
|76.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|96.29
|76.85
|73.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.76
|-0.10
|-3.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.69
|1.96
|1.69
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.19
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.17
|2.16
|2.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.59
|2.87
|1.97
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.15
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.66
|3.02
|2.06
|Interest
|0.79
|0.75
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.87
|2.26
|1.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.87
|2.26
|1.66
|Tax
|0.72
|0.57
|0.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.15
|1.69
|1.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.15
|1.69
|1.23
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.73
|1.41
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|1.73
|1.41
|0.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.73
|1.41
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|1.73
|1.41
|0.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited