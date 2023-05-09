English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DCI Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 96.17 crore, up 26.19% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCI are:Net Sales at Rs 96.17 crore in March 2023 up 26.19% from Rs. 76.21 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2023 up 74.67% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2023 up 71.87% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2022.
    DCI EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.96 in March 2022.DCI shares closed at 155.05 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.49% returns over the last 6 months and 264.82% over the last 12 months.
    DCI
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations96.1783.9276.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations96.1783.9276.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods96.2976.8573.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.76-0.10-3.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.691.961.69
    Depreciation0.190.190.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.172.162.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.592.871.97
    Other Income0.070.150.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.663.022.06
    Interest0.790.750.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.872.261.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.872.261.66
    Tax0.720.570.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.151.691.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.151.691.23
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.731.410.96
    Diluted EPS1.731.410.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.731.410.96
    Diluted EPS1.731.410.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 9, 2023 06:00 pm