DCI Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.68 crore, up 2.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.68 crore in June 2023 up 2.73% from Rs. 90.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2023 up 56.77% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in June 2023 up 56.85% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2022.

DCI EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2022.

DCI shares closed at 154.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.36% returns over the last 6 months