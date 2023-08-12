English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DCI Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.68 crore, up 2.73% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DC Infotech and Communication are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.68 crore in June 2023 up 2.73% from Rs. 90.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2023 up 56.77% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in June 2023 up 56.85% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2022.

    DCI EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2022.

    Related stories

    DCI shares closed at 154.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.36% returns over the last 6 months

    DC Infotech and Communication
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.6896.1790.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.6896.1790.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods86.7896.2982.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.36-6.761.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.851.691.62
    Depreciation0.150.190.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.531.172.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.723.592.29
    Other Income0.020.070.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.743.662.31
    Interest0.920.790.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.822.871.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.822.871.80
    Tax0.710.720.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.112.151.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.112.151.35
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.761.731.12
    Diluted EPS1.761.73--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.761.731.12
    Diluted EPS1.761.73--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DCI
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!