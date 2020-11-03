DCB Bank Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 333.91 crore, up 6.56% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 333.91 crore in September 2020 up 6.56% from Rs. 313.36 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.29 crore in September 2020 down 9.98% from Rs. 91.41 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 224.81 crore in September 2020 up 21.83% from Rs. 184.53 crore in September 2019.

DCB Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.65 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.95 in September 2019.

DCB Bank shares closed at 78.55 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.97% returns over the last 6 months and -57.05% over the last 12 months.