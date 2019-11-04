DCB Bank Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 313.36 crore, up 11.18% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 313.36 crore in September 2019 up 11.18% from Rs. 281.84 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.41 crore in September 2019 up 24.47% from Rs. 73.44 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 184.53 crore in September 2019 up 26.29% from Rs. 146.12 crore in September 2018.

DCB Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.38 in September 2018.

DCB Bank shares closed at 182.55 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.99% returns over the last 6 months and 14.85% over the last 12 months.