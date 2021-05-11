MARKET NEWS

DCB Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 311.21 crore, down 3.86% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCB Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 311.21 crore in March 2021 down 3.86% from Rs. 323.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.91 crore in March 2021 up 13.31% from Rs. 68.76 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 205.20 crore in March 2021 down 3.24% from Rs. 212.08 crore in March 2020.

DCB Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.22 in March 2020.

Close

DCB Bank shares closed at 92.70 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.81% returns over the last 6 months and 45.64% over the last 12 months.

DCB Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills671.46704.55723.03
(b) Income on Investment147.15142.96158.64
(c) Int. on balances With RBI9.8112.9411.09
(d) Others8.868.909.15
Other Income133.88154.51109.88
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended526.07534.58578.20
Employees Cost111.15108.66112.39
Other Expenses128.74103.28109.12
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies205.20277.34212.08
Provisions And Contingencies101.18147.71118.24
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax104.02129.6393.84
Tax26.1133.4225.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities77.9196.2168.76
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period77.9196.2168.76
Equity Share Capital310.54310.49310.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.513.102.22
Diluted EPS2.483.072.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.513.102.22
Diluted EPS2.483.072.19
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA1,083.44502.27631.51
ii) Net NPA594.15149.74293.51
i) % of Gross NPA4.091.962.46
ii) % of Net NPA2.290.591.16
Return on Assets %0.801.010.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #DCB Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 11, 2021 11:11 am

