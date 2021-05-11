DCB Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 311.21 crore, down 3.86% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 311.21 crore in March 2021 down 3.86% from Rs. 323.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.91 crore in March 2021 up 13.31% from Rs. 68.76 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 205.20 crore in March 2021 down 3.24% from Rs. 212.08 crore in March 2020.

DCB Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.22 in March 2020.

DCB Bank shares closed at 92.70 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.81% returns over the last 6 months and 45.64% over the last 12 months.