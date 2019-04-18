App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCB Bank Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 300.87 crore, up 14.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCB Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 300.87 crore in March 2019 up 14.1% from Rs. 263.7 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.33 crore in March 2019 up 50.02% from Rs. 64.21 crore in March 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 185.28 crore in March 2019 up 30.87% from Rs. 141.58 crore in March 2018.

DCB Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 3.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.08 in March 2018.

DCB Bank shares closed at 167.95 on October 16, 2018 (NSE) and has given 3.83% returns over the last 6 months and -17.04% over the last 12 months.

DCB Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 661.31 628.35 524.86
(b) Income on Investment 147.83 134.72 106.93
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 10.34 7.00 8.80
(d) Others 7.62 7.23 8.60
Other Income 99.36 94.48 84.86
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 526.23 483.69 385.49
Employees Cost 104.87 110.29 101.66
Other Expenses 110.08 104.02 105.32
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 185.28 173.78 141.58
Provisions And Contingencies 34.78 40.14 38.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 150.50 133.64 102.77
Tax 54.17 47.54 38.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 96.33 86.10 64.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 96.33 86.10 64.21
Equity Share Capital 309.55 309.30 308.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.11 2.78 2.08
Diluted EPS 3.06 2.74 2.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.11 2.78 2.08
Diluted EPS 3.06 2.74 2.04
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 439.48 445.12 369.03
ii) Net NPA 153.77 163.44 146.72
i) % of Gross NPA 1.84 1.92 1.79
ii) % of Net NPA 0.65 0.71 0.72
Return on Assets % 1.10 1.03 0.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 18, 2019 04:29 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #DCB Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results

