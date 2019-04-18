DCB Bank Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 300.87 crore, up 14.1% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 300.87 crore in March 2019 up 14.1% from Rs. 263.7 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.33 crore in March 2019 up 50.02% from Rs. 64.21 crore in March 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 185.28 crore in March 2019 up 30.87% from Rs. 141.58 crore in March 2018.

DCB Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 3.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.08 in March 2018.

DCB Bank shares closed at 167.95 on October 16, 2018 (NSE) and has given 3.83% returns over the last 6 months and -17.04% over the last 12 months.