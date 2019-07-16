App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 07:31 PM IST

DCB Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 304.75 crore, up 11.64% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCB Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 304.75 crore in June 2019 up 11.64% from Rs. 272.97 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.06 crore in June 2019 up 16.63% from Rs. 69.50 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 166.54 crore in June 2019 up 17.77% from Rs. 141.41 crore in June 2018.

DCB Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.26 in June 2018.

DCB Bank shares closed at 167.95 on October 16, 2018 (NSE) and has given -7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 3.83% over the last 12 months.

DCB Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills686.29661.31566.51
(b) Income on Investment153.74147.83118.76
(c) Int. on balances With RBI9.8710.349.84
(d) Others7.807.626.32
Other Income86.7699.3682.83
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended552.95526.23428.46
Employees Cost116.19104.87108.65
Other Expenses108.78110.08105.74
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies166.54185.28141.41
Provisions And Contingencies40.6434.7833.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax125.90150.50108.18
Tax44.8454.1738.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.0696.3369.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.0696.3369.50
Equity Share Capital309.80309.55308.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.623.112.26
Diluted EPS2.573.062.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.623.112.26
Diluted EPS2.573.062.21
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA476.40439.48400.60
ii) Net NPA195.83153.77153.90
i) % of Gross NPA1.961.841.86
ii) % of Net NPA0.810.650.72
Return on Assets %0.891.100.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 16, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #DCB Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results

