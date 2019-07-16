DCB Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 304.75 crore, up 11.64% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 304.75 crore in June 2019 up 11.64% from Rs. 272.97 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.06 crore in June 2019 up 16.63% from Rs. 69.50 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 166.54 crore in June 2019 up 17.77% from Rs. 141.41 crore in June 2018.

DCB Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.26 in June 2018.

DCB Bank shares closed at 167.95 on October 16, 2018 (NSE) and has given -7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 3.83% over the last 12 months.