DCB Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 334.77 crore, up 3.61% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 334.77 crore in December 2020 up 3.61% from Rs. 323.1 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.21 crore in December 2020 down 0.51% from Rs. 96.70 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 277.34 crore in December 2020 up 46.03% from Rs. 189.92 crore in December 2019.

DCB Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.12 in December 2019.

DCB Bank shares closed at 114.35 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.76% returns over the last 6 months and -37.15% over the last 12 months.