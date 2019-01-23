DCB Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 293.61 crore, up 17.23% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 293.61 crore in December 2018 up 17.23% from Rs. 250.46 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.10 crore in December 2018 up 51.03% from Rs. 57.01 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 173.78 crore in December 2018 up 41.81% from Rs. 122.54 crore in December 2017.

DCB Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.85 in December 2017.

DCB Bank shares closed at 167.95 on October 16, 2018 (NSE) and has given 3.83% returns over the last 6 months and -17.04% over the last 12 months.