DCB Bank Q4 net profit rises 50% at Rs 96.3cr on better asset quality

DCB Bank has registered 50 percent jump in its Q4 net profit to Rs 96.3 crore on the back of better asset quality.

The company had reported profit of Rs 64.21 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Its gross NPA was at 1.84 percent against 1.92 percent, while net NPA was at 0.65 percent against 0.71 percent, QoQ.

The net interest income of the company stood at Rs 300 crore.

Provisions for the quarter was at Rs 35 crore against Rs 40.1 crore.

In the absolute term, the gross NPA was at Rs 439.5 crore, while net NPA at Rs 153.8 crore.

The company board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share of Rs 10 each (i.e. 10%) for the year ended March 31, 2019.

