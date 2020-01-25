App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

DCB Bank Q3 net profit up 12.3% at Rs 96.70 crore

Net interest income increased 9.86 percent to Rs 323 crore as against Rs 294 crore for the same period last fiscal year.

PTI
 
 
Private sector lender DCB Bank on Saturday reported an increase of 12.31 percent in its net profit at Rs 96.70 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019. Its net profit was Rs 86.10 crore in the October-December period a year ago, DCB Bank said in a BSE filing.

DCB Bank's total income was up 13.66 percent at Rs 990.89 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 871.78 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.



While non-interest income marginally declined to Rs 93 crore against Rs 94 crore.

First Published on Jan 25, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #DCB Bank #Results

